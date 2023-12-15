Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frederick Today - December 15
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Frederick, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Frederick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Wood High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
