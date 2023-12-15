Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fredericksburg, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern View High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caroline High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.