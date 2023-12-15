We have high school basketball competition in Loudoun, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15

5:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 15

5:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas Park High School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Champe High School at Lightridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Broad Run High School at Dominion High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School