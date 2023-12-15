MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a MEAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the South Carolina State Bulldogs versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
MEAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
