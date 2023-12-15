Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in New Kent, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jamestown High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
