Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Norfolk, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granby High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchland High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Taylor High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
