The Washington Wizards (3-20) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 128 - Wizards 120

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 8.5)

Wizards (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-8.2)

Pacers (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (257.5)



Under (257.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.9

The Pacers' .591 ATS win percentage (13-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Washington racks up as an 8.5-point underdog.

Indiana's games have gone over the total 81.8% of the time this season (18 out of 22), which is more often than Washington's games have (15 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 6-5, a better record than the Wizards have put up (2-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 10th in the NBA in points scored (115.9 per game) and worst in points allowed (127.0).

On the glass, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (49.5 per game).

The Wizards are seventh in the NBA in assists (27.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Washington commits 13.9 turnovers per game and force 13.7 per game, ranking 19th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

With 12.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

