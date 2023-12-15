High school basketball is on the schedule today in Richmond, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tidewater Academy at The New Community School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 15

4:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Banner Christian School at The Steward School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Richmond High School for the Arts

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James River High School at Huguenot High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Conference: Dominion

Dominion How to Stream: Watch Here

Henrico High School at Hanover High School