Sun Belt teams will be in action in three games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the South Alabama Jaguars playing the SE Louisiana Lions at University Center (LA).

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Marshall Thundering Herd at Jacksonville Dolphins 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at SE Louisiana Lions 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today