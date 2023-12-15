Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Virginia Beach, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tallwood High School at Frank W. Cox High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Bayside High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Princess Anne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Colonial High School at Ocean Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

