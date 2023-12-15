If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Warren, Virginia today, we've got what you need here.

Warren, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kettle Run High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Front Royal, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren County High School at Brentsville District High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

