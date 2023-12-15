Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Warren, Virginia today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kettle Run High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.