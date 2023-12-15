Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winchester Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Winchester, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Wood High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.