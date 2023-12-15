Wizards vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Washington Wizards (3-20), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (13-9).
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-8.5)
|257.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-9)
|258
|-370
|+295
Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info
Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The Wizards have been outscored by 11.1 points per game (posting 115.9 points per game, 10th in league, while conceding 127 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -255 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 244.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 252.5 points per game combined, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana has put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
Wizards and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Pacers
|+10000
|+4000
|-
