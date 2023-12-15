On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-16) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSIN

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deni Avdija averages 12.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole puts up 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 28.6% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones averages 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Gafford posts 9.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 27.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

The Pacers are getting 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.

The Pacers are getting 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Wizards Pacers 116.8 Points Avg. 127.9 125.1 Points Allowed Avg. 125.8 48.3% Field Goal % 50.4% 35.4% Three Point % 37.8%

