The Washington Wizards (3-20) will try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) on December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

Washington is 1-8 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards put up 9.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Pacers give up (125.5).

Washington has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 125.5 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards average 115.3 points per game, 0.9 less than away (116.2). On defense they allow 128.6 points per game at home, 2.7 more than on the road (125.9).

This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (28.3 per game) than on the road (27.1).

Wizards Injuries