Top Player Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Pacers on December 15, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- Kuzma is averaging 23 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Kuzma has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
- Friday's points prop bet for Deni Avdija is 14.5 points. That is 2.4 more than his season average of 12.1.
- He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Avdija's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|1.5 (Over: -132)
- Jordan Poole is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.
- He has grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.
- Poole has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|13.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26).
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than Friday's assist over/under (13.5).
- Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 2.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.
- He pulls down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday.
- He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
