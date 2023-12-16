Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
When the Washington Capitals square off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Anthony Mantha score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Mantha has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Mantha has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|11:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|L 5-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
