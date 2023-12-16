Saturday's contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) going head to head against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-77 victory for Arizona, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Purdue. The over/under is currently listed at 159.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Line: Arizona -1.5

Arizona -1.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -125, Purdue +105

Arizona vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Arizona (-1.5)



Arizona (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona has an 8-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to Purdue, who is 7-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Boilermakers' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 179.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game with a +241 scoring differential overall. They put up 94 points per game (second in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 17.7 boards. It is collecting 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per contest.

Arizona hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 75.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 12.6 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 85.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball.

Purdue comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.2 boards. It records 42 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 40.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.3%.

Purdue loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.8 (173rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.8.

