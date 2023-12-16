How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.
- The Wildcats put up 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).
- When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Purdue is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Purdue is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 94 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.
- At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
- The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
- At home, Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.