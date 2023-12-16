Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 16
The Washington Capitals' (14-8-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Saturday, December 16 game against the Nashville Predators (16-13) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- With 65 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (74 total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their -9 goal differential is 23rd in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 89 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-130)
|Capitals (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.