The Nashville Predators will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 16, with the Predators victorious in three straight games.

Tune in to BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network to catch the action as the Predators and Capitals take the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Capitals vs Predators Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (74 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

With 65 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tom Wilson 26 10 7 17 18 19 35% Dylan Strome 26 12 4 16 8 16 53% Alexander Ovechkin 26 5 11 16 15 9 0% John Carlson 26 1 14 15 36 20 - Connor McMichael 26 6 7 13 7 10 37.9%

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Predators score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (95 total, 3.2 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players