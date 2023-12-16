The Nashville Predators (17-13, on a three-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-140) Capitals (+115) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Washington has a record of 6-5 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Predators Additional Info

Capitals vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 65 (31st) 93 (19th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 23 (9th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 23 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington possesses a 5-5-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Washington has gone over the total four times.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals have scored 65 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals' 74 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.

