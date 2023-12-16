Capitals vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (17-13, on a three-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Predators (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Washington has a record of 6-5 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Predators Rankings
|95 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (31st)
|93 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|23 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (31st)
|23 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington possesses a 5-5-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Washington has gone over the total four times.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Capitals have scored 65 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals' 74 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.
