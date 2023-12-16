Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Charlottesville, Virginia today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Miller School Of Albemarle at Virginia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.