Should you wager on Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kuznetsov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

