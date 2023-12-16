Should you wager on Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • Kuznetsov has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kuznetsov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.