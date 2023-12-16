Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fredericksburg, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Churchland High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
