The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) aim to snap a five-game road losing skid at the George Mason Patriots (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) matchup.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Loyola (MD) Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-13.5) 132.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends

George Mason has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Patriots' six games have gone over the point total.

Loyola (MD) has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six Greyhounds games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.