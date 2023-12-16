The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will play the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 16.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Woody Newton: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 207th 74.0 Points Scored 66.3 319th 32nd 63.0 Points Allowed 76.9 296th 90th 35.6 Rebounds 31.9 233rd 168th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.9 139th 211th 12.9 Assists 13.1 195th 107th 10.9 Turnovers 14.6 338th

