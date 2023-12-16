The George Mason Patriots (7-2) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 132.5 for the matchup.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -13.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

The average total in George Mason's outings this year is 141.7, 9.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

George Mason has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Patriots have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -900 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that George Mason has a 90% chance to win.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 4 66.7% 74.4 140.6 67.2 142.8 139.3 Loyola (MD) 6 66.7% 66.2 140.6 75.6 142.8 141.4

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots put up 74.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Greyhounds allow.

George Mason is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0 Loyola (MD) 4-5-0 2-0 6-3-0

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Loyola (MD) 14-2 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 3-13 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

