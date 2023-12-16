The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will look to continue a five-game road winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
  • Hampton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 65th.
  • The Pirates average 9.2 more points per game (84.4) than the Dukes give up to opponents (75.2).
  • Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Hampton averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (65.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Hampton sunk more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 UMBC L 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 121-66 Hampton Convocation Center
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin W 100-53 Hampton Convocation Center
12/16/2023 James Madison - Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

