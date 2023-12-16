The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will look to continue a five-game road winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

Hampton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Pirates are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 65th.

The Pirates average 9.2 more points per game (84.4) than the Dukes give up to opponents (75.2).

Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Hampton averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (65.9).

In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Hampton sunk more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule