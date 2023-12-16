The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

James Madison Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dukes have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
  • James Madison is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
  • The Dukes record 19.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Pirates give up (74.2).
  • James Madison has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, James Madison posted 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).
  • In home games, the Dukes allowed 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (70.8).
  • James Madison made 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Buffalo W 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/3/2023 Keystone W 130-59 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/9/2023 @ Old Dominion W 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Coppin State - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

