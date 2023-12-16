How to Watch James Madison vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
James Madison Stats Insights
- This season, the Dukes have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- James Madison is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
- The Dukes record 19.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Pirates give up (74.2).
- James Madison has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, James Madison posted 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).
- In home games, the Dukes allowed 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (70.8).
- James Madison made 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|W 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|W 130-59
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
