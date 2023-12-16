The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

James Madison Stats Insights

This season, the Dukes have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

James Madison is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The Dukes record 19.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Pirates give up (74.2).

James Madison has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, James Madison posted 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).

In home games, the Dukes allowed 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (70.8).

James Madison made 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule