James Madison vs. Hampton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Hampton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Hampton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-15.5)
|162.5
|-1400
|+725
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-15.5)
|163.5
|-2000
|+920
James Madison vs. Hampton Betting Trends
- James Madison has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, six out of the Dukes' seven games have gone over the point total.
- Hampton has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, three out of the Pirates' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
James Madison Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 73rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 42nd, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +50000, James Madison has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
