The Hampton Pirates (2-5) will meet the James Madison Dukes (7-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

James Madison Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 15.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Amir Nesbitt: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 11 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Hampton Players to Watch

James Madison vs. Hampton Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 140th 77 Points Scored 90.4 9th 319th 78.4 Points Allowed 78.4 319th 283rd 30.6 Rebounds 33.9 161st 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 9.6 33rd 183rd 13.3 Assists 16.1 54th 357th 15.9 Turnovers 10.7 95th

