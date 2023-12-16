For bracketology insights around Liberty and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 71

Liberty's best wins

Liberty beat the Wichita State Shockers (No. 79-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 83-66 win on November 17 -- its best victory of the season. Kyle Rode, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 31 points with five rebounds and four assists. Colin Porter also played a part with 13 points, zero rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 104/RPI) on November 19

71-59 over Charlotte (No. 127/RPI) on November 10

88-74 over Furman (No. 213/RPI) on November 16

99-62 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on November 25

74-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 276/RPI) on December 13

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Flames have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Liberty is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Liberty has been given the 164th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Liberty has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Liberty Flames

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Liberty Flames Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

