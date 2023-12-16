The Richmond Spiders (8-2) welcome in the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 61.3 points per game are just four more points than the 57.3 the Spiders allow.

When it scores more than 57.3 points, Liberty is 3-4.

Richmond has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.

The Spiders score 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Flames allow (69.7).

When Richmond scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.

When Liberty allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.

The Spiders are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Flames make 39.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG%

12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 BLK, 52 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule