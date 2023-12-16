Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Manassas, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seton School at Rock Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodgrove High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
