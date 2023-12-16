The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Martin Fehervary score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:18 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

