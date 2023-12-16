Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Martin Fehervary score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
