For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Matthew Phillips a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

