Saturday's game features the Hofstra Pride (6-4) and the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) matching up at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on December 16) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 victory for Hofstra.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-8.5)

Hofstra (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Hofstra has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Norfolk State is 5-3-0. The Pride have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Norfolk State ranks 270th in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.0 its opponents average.

Norfolk State hits 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

Norfolk State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (75th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (18th in college basketball).

