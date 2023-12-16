The Hofstra Pride (6-4) take on the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Norfolk State is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 337th.

The Spartans score an average of 74.6 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.9 the Pride allow.

Norfolk State is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home Norfolk State is putting up 90.8 points per game, 22.8 more than it is averaging away (68).

The Spartans give up 60.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State sinks fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule