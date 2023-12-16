How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (6-4) take on the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
- Norfolk State is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 337th.
- The Spartans score an average of 74.6 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.9 the Pride allow.
- Norfolk State is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Norfolk State is putting up 90.8 points per game, 22.8 more than it is averaging away (68).
- The Spartans give up 60.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State sinks fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (36.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|W 63-60
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-58
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.