The Nashville Predators (16-13, on a three-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 16 starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

The Capitals have a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 24 total goals (four power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.9%) while allowing 30 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Capitals vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Predators 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-130)

Predators (-130) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 3-4-7 record in overtime matchups this season and a 14-8-4 overall record.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in 13 games, earning 23 points from those contests.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 10-5-2 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 17th 3.07 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.9 28th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 17th 20.56% Power Play % 9.21% 31st 23rd 77.66% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Capitals vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

