The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Radford vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

Radford has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Highlanders' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Bucknell has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.

A total of three Bison games this season have gone over the point total.

