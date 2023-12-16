The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will visit the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Richmond has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Spiders are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 348th.

The 78.0 points per game the Spiders average are 14.1 more points than the 49ers allow (63.9).

Richmond is 5-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond scored 70.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged on the road (68.7).

The Spiders ceded 62.3 points per game last season at home, which was 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.7).

In terms of three-pointers, Richmond performed better in home games last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule