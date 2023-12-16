How to Watch Richmond vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will visit the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Loyola Chicago vs South Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida Atlantic vs Saint Bonaventure (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola (MD) vs George Mason (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Cincinnati vs Dayton (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Richmond has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 348th.
- The 78.0 points per game the Spiders average are 14.1 more points than the 49ers allow (63.9).
- Richmond is 5-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond scored 70.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged on the road (68.7).
- The Spiders ceded 62.3 points per game last season at home, which was 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.7).
- In terms of three-pointers, Richmond performed better in home games last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|W 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
