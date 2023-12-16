Saturday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (8-2) taking on the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-60 win, as our model heavily favors Richmond.

Their last time out, the Spiders won on Sunday 80-77 against Appalachian State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Liberty 60

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders picked up their best win of the season on November 25 by claiming a 74-66 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 75-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Spiders have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Richmond is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 75) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 124) on November 24

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 200) on December 10

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 223) on November 26

69-40 at home over Le Moyne (No. 283) on December 3

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46) Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +181 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per contest (73rd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Spiders have fared better at home this season, posting 82.5 points per game, compared to 66 per game away from home.

At home, Richmond is giving up 16 fewer points per game (51.3) than in road games (67.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.