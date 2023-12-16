Can we expect Richmond to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 235

Richmond's best wins

Richmond's best victory this season came against the Charlotte 49ers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in the RPI. Richmond secured the 64-56 win at home on December 16. Jordan King was the top scorer in the signature victory over Charlotte, posting 21 points with four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

82-65 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on November 21

90-61 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on November 25

88-69 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on December 2

93-75 at home over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on November 6

90-48 at home over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on November 11

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Spiders have the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Richmond has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Richmond has been handed the 136th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spiders have 16 games remaining against teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Richmond's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Buffalo Bulls

Richmond Spiders vs. Buffalo Bulls Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

