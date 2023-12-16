The Richmond Spiders (5-3) play the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jordan King: 21.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aidan Noyes: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Richmond vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank
102nd 78.9 Points Scored 65.9 324th
83rd 66.3 Points Allowed 61.9 21st
265th 31.0 Rebounds 29.9 307th
357th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 5.1 359th
82nd 8.6 3pt Made 5.0 334th
147th 13.9 Assists 11.6 279th
1st 7.1 Turnovers 9.9 52nd

