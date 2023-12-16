The Richmond Spiders (8-2) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames put up an average of 61.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 57.3 the Spiders allow.

Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.

The Spiders put up 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Flames give up (69.7).

When Richmond totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.

When Liberty gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.

This season the Spiders are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames give up.

The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46) Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Schedule