Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Roanoke, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
E. C. Glass High School at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E. C. Glass High School at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
