Will T.J. Oshie light the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Oshie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Oshie averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

