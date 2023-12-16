Tom Wilson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators play on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wilson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In eight of 26 games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wilson has a point in 13 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Wilson has an assist in six of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Wilson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

