Saturday's contest features the VCU Rams (5-5) and the Temple Owls (6-3) matching up at Stuart C. Siegel Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-67 win for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

VCU vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 78, Temple 67

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-10.6)

VCU (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

VCU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Temple's 5-1-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Rams' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Owls' games have gone over.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) and allow 66.0 per contest (66th in college basketball).

VCU ranks 206th in the nation at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

VCU connects on 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (109th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

The Rams average 94.7 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball), while allowing 88.0 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

VCU has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (293rd in college basketball play), 2.9 more than the 10.5 it forces on average (300th in college basketball).

